Iowa City Pride Festival delayed to October due to pandemic

A performance in the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City during Iowa City Pride's annual festival on...
A performance in the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City during Iowa City Pride's annual festival on June 17, 2017. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers of Iowa City Pride’s festival are pushing the event back from the summer to the fall to give people more time to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The event is usually held in June, but this year the event has been rescheduled for October 1-2.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say safety is their main priority this year and social distancing will be maintained during the event.

This year will mark Iowa City Pride’s 50th year.

