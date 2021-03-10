Advertisement

Housing prices and property values in Cedar Rapids and Linn County are increasing

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mix of low-interest rates, a seller’s market, and a derecho are creating a hot housing market in Cedar Rapids and Linn County.

The result is rising home prices, which will result in higher evaluations from the county and city assessor. Those higher evaluations might affect property taxes, but that’s not guaranteed.

Raymond Siddell, who is a registered realtor with Keller Williams Legacy Group, said the increase is happening because of a supply and demand issue. He said there isn’t enough supply for the current demand, therefore prices are going up. He also said many houses are going off the market quickly and above their listing price.

“It’s insane,” Siddell said. “You got houses that would have been worth $210,000 last year and they’re worth $250,000 this year.”

That’s about a 20% increase and Linn County Assessor Jerry Witt said they’re seeing similar data across Linn County. He said the increase in housing prices means people can get expect their property value to increase this year as well.

“If anybody is paying attention, whatsoever, they know,” Witt said. “But, a lot of people aren’t if they don’t plan on moving.”

Julie Carson, who is the assessor for the city of Cedar Rapids, said she’s seeing a similar increase as well. She said the median residential home will increase its value this year by 8%.

Both Witt and Carson said they don’t have enough sale data to change the values of bars, hotels, and restaurants. In Polk County, KCCI reported property values for those businesses dropped 30% during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday,...
Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case

Latest News

Roy Marble.
University of Iowa athletic director apologizes to Marble family
Independence train depot.
Train depot in Independence vandalized
Marshall County Sheriff.
Marshall County sheriff to resign ahead of job change
William Stephenson.
Dubuque man charged with allegedly sexually abusing two children