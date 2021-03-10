Advertisement

House chooses to not dismiss Hart challenge to Miller-Meeks victory

Rita Hart, left, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Rita Hart, left, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic candidate Rita Hart’s challenge to the November election win of Republican Rep. Marionette Miller-Meeks is not over.

According to television station KCCI, a U.S. House committee voted 6-3 to reject a motion to dismiss Hart’s petition to challenge the outcome. The vote was along party lines.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Nov. 30 that the state canvassing board had certified the result in Iowa’s Second Congressional District race between Miller-Meeks and Hart. Miller-Meeks finished with 196,964 votes to Hart’s 196,958, a difference of only six votes. After the first count of votes in the state, Miller-Meeks held a 47-vote lead that was reduced by 41 during a full district recount.

Zach Meunier, the campaign manager for Hart, issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that she will be ahead by nine votes if the 22 ballots they claim were legally cast and not counted get added to the result.

“At least twenty-two Iowans’ legally-cast ballots still have not been counted due to a string of errors. We are glad to see the house Committee on Administration taking the next step towards ensuring that every legally-cast vote is counted in this race and that all Iowans’ voices are heard,” Meunier said, in the statement. “Every legal voter in this country has a right to have their ballot counted and the remedy here is clear -- count the ballots.”

Miller-Meeks called the challenge by Hart an “attack on Iowa’s free and fair elections” in a post to her Twitter account. The post included a link to donate to her campaign fund.

“In Iowa, the votes were counted, recounted, and in some cases - recounted again. Now, Rita Hart is asking democrat politicians in DC to elect her because the voters of Iowa did not,” Miller-Meeks said, in the post.

