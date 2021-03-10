Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to establish Governor’s Childcare Task Force to combat childcare crisis

State departments to awarding $13 million to support expansion of childcare services
By KCRG Staff
Mar. 10, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday announced the state’s new efforts to combat the childcare crisis.

Reynolds said she will sign an executive order establishing the Governor’s Childcare Task Force. She also said state departments are awarding $13 million to support the expansion of childcare in communities across the state.

The Governor’s Childcare Task Force will be chaired by Emily Schmitt. Schmitt, General Counsel of Sukup Manufacturing Co., who also served on the Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

The task force is expected to confront and address the childcare crisis in a 100-day work session. Schmitt said her goal is to take an expansive view of childcare needs across the state and to try to find ways to incentivize employers to partner with childcare assistance.

Schmitt said she hopes the task force will increase available childcare services across the state. She also wants to work to assist women who have had job opportunities and career advancement impacted due to the pandemic.

Gov. Reynolds said The Department of Human Services is awarding more than $12 million through Iowa’s Childcare Funding Program to invest in support, personal training, equipment and supplies for new or existing child care facilities.

And Another $1 million from the Future Ready Iowa Child care Challenge grants that’s run by Iowa Workforce Development will support community projects that establish local childcare facilities.

