Advertisement

Dubuque County health officials say expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is a challenge

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County public health officials say expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more Iowans will be a challenge with a minimal number of doses available.

Starting this week, all Iowa counties can vaccinate people 64 and younger with conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness.

Dubuque’s incident management team and vaccine providers say the change came as a surprise.

The Board of Health says it knew the county would vaccinate this priority group eventually. But with no increase in vaccine allocations, it will be hard to start opening appointments to more people.

“We may begin doing it in small amounts based on the providers ability and most of our providers still have a lot of patients that are 65 and older, our medical providers, and so it’s going to be hard for them to even address this other group until they finish those,” Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said.

The county currently receives 2,340 vaccine doses per week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
A car crash.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
The state of Texas is officially reopening on Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19...
Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday
Doctors at MercyOne in Des Moines are reflecting on the past year as we near one-year since the...
Des Moines doctors reflect on pandemic over the past year
Vaccines are helping turn the tide against COVID-19, but experts say people still need to wear...
After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward