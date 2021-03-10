Dubuque County health officials say expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is a challenge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County public health officials say expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more Iowans will be a challenge with a minimal number of doses available.

Starting this week, all Iowa counties can vaccinate people 64 and younger with conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness.

Dubuque’s incident management team and vaccine providers say the change came as a surprise.

The Board of Health says it knew the county would vaccinate this priority group eventually. But with no increase in vaccine allocations, it will be hard to start opening appointments to more people.

“We may begin doing it in small amounts based on the providers ability and most of our providers still have a lot of patients that are 65 and older, our medical providers, and so it’s going to be hard for them to even address this other group until they finish those,” Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said.

The county currently receives 2,340 vaccine doses per week.

