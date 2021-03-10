Advertisement

Arrested Des Moines Register reporter: “I wasn’t doing anything wrong”

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Closing arguments are set to start in the trial of a Des Moines Register reporter arrested while covering a George Floyd protest last summer.

Des Moines Register Reporter Andrea Sahouri is on trial for failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

On Tuesday, a video played at the trial showed her telling police repeatedly she was a reporter.

She also took the witness stand and described what happened at the protest on May 31.

“Immediately I see this officer coming at me,” Sahouri said “I put my hands up and say I’m press because he was coming right at me, and I didn’t think it was a good idea to run from officers. I wasn’t doing anything wrong. So I put up my hands. I said ‘I’m press, I’m press, I’m press,’ and he grabbed me pepper sprayed me and, as he was doing so, said, ‘that’s not what I asked.’”

That other reporter, Kaitlyn Akin, also took the stand and testified she was just steps ahead of Sahouri when she was arrested.

She said she tried to explain to arresting officers they were not doing anything wrong.

She was not arrested.

