Des Moines doctors reflect on pandemic over the past year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Thursday marks one year since the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

And just earlier this week we passed the one-year mark since Iowa confirmed its first coronavirus cases.

Doctors at MercyOne in Des Moines told KCCI they admitted 2,000 patients with coronavirus this past year.

500-needed critical care and 300-were on ventilators.

Doctor Neil Horning was on the front lines since day one of the pandemic.

He says the hospital had some time to prepare but had no idea what the virus would become.

Horning says the need for isolation and separating patients from their families added an extra layer of difficulty for everyone.

“That puts incredible stress on the nurses, particularly who are in the critical care unit - 12 hours a shift,” MercyOne Physician Dr. Neil Horning said.

Horning says he’s confident in new medications, vaccines, and a better overall understanding of the virus.

MercyOne’s makeshift critical care units are no longer in use but are still there if cases rise again.

