Decorah man convicted of vehicular homicide in 2019 traffic death

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was convicted of multiple charges in connection to a 2019 traffic incident where his passenger was killed.

Jacob Pambin, 34, of Decorah, was convicted of homicide by vehicle while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle by recklessness, operation while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

According to the initial criminal complaint, an Iowa State Patrol officer said that, at around 6:07 p.m. on August 4, 2019, Pambin was operating a sport-utility vehicle and lost control, resulting in a single-vehicle crash in the 69000 block of 160th Street in Story County. Trenton Litke, a passenger in Pambin’s car, was killed in the crash.

The scene of a fatal crash in Story County on Aug. 4, 2019, in a exhibit filed in Story County District Court as part of proceedings against Jacob Pambin. (State Court Exhibit)

The deputy said that Pambin had a blood alcohol content of .159 at the time of the crash. He was also driving the SUV on a gravel road at speeds of 70 mph when the crash occurred. Pambin was allegedly “joyriding,” showing signs of reckless driving, leading to a loss of control.

Pambin will be sentenced at a later date.

