Davenport sees three separate gunfire incidents in less than nine hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - From 5 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport saw three separate gunfire incidents.

It first started just after 5 p.m. Monday on Gaines Street between 14th and 15th streets. Davenport police said no victims were found at the scene but confirmed bullets hit a house and vehicle.

A few hours later, at 8 p.m., police responded to a gunfire incident on Hillandale Road in West Davenport near 34th Street. Police said one person was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. That person is expected to survive, according to police.

Finally, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, a third gunfire incident happened on East 2nd Street in Downtown Davenport near the Arsenal Bridge. Police say one person was injured and is expected to survive.

Rick Harris owns Bootleg Hill, located just blocks away from the early morning shooting scene, and said he’s not surprised by the increase in violence.

“It’s a real problem with all these shootings. I guess it’s inevitable with the weather changing, more people out end everything but we don’t want shootings, it’s terrible,” Harris said. “You kind of wonder what goes through someone’s mind to take a gun and shoot somebody, or try to shoot somebody and I just don’t understand how people can be that way at all.”

