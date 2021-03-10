Advertisement

Davenport sees three separate gunfire incidents in less than nine hours

Two people were injured between all three shootings
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - From 5 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport saw three separate gunfire incidents.

It first started just after 5 p.m. Monday on Gaines Street between 14th and 15th streets. Davenport police said no victims were found at the scene but confirmed bullets hit a house and vehicle.

A few hours later, at 8 p.m., police responded to a gunfire incident on Hillandale Road in West Davenport near 34th Street. Police said one person was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. That person is expected to survive, according to police.

Finally, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, a third gunfire incident happened on East 2nd Street in Downtown Davenport near the Arsenal Bridge. Police say one person was injured and is expected to survive.

Rick Harris owns Bootleg Hill, located just blocks away from the early morning shooting scene, and said he’s not surprised by the increase in violence.

“It’s a real problem with all these shootings. I guess it’s inevitable with the weather changing, more people out end everything but we don’t want shootings, it’s terrible,” Harris said. “You kind of wonder what goes through someone’s mind to take a gun and shoot somebody, or try to shoot somebody and I just don’t understand how people can be that way at all.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
A car crash.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

Closing arguments are set to start in the trial of a Des Moines Register reporter arrested...
Arrested Des Moines Register reporter: “I wasn’t doing anything wrong”
Closing arguments are set to start in the trial of a Des Moines Register reporter arrested...
Des Moines Register reporter testifies in her own defense
Iowa to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines this week
Doctors at MercyOne in Des Moines are reflecting on the past year as we near one-year since the...
Des Moines doctors reflect on pandemic over the past year
Two crashes, one involving an accused drunk driver hitting a police car, shutdown part of I-380...
Two hurt in motorcycle, car crash on I-380