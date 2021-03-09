Advertisement

Windy with record highs possible this afternoon, rain arrives late tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on the mild weather to continue today with a few notable differences. The wind will be much stronger compared to yesterday, which could gust as high as 35mph from the south. There’s also a risk of record highs being broken! We are still on track for highs in the 65-72 range, which would match or set record highs in many areas. Looking ahead, the next system still looks to bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms later tonight into tomorrow. Look for a quarter to half-inch of rainfall, which should keep any flooding risk extremely low and mainly confined to low spots in fields. Much of this rain may actually soak in as ground frost continues to be reported either out, or just about out. Quiet weather is likely for Thursday and Friday.

