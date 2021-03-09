Warm air sets the stage for rainfall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is ready to move into the state tonight and tomorrow. With it comes our first showers and storms of the season. Two rounds of rain are possible one overnight tonight into the day. The second brings a thunderstorm chance Wednesday evening. 0.25-0.5″ of rainfall possible from this system. Highs stay mild in the middle 60s with breezy conditions. Quiet weather moves in behind this system Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

