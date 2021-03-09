Advertisement

Trump, RNC clash over using his name in fundraising

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump’s name in its fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice.

RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said in a letter Monday that the RNC, “of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

Trump is responding to the letter by urging supporters to send their money directly to his own fundraising committee instead.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday,...
Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash
Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Trump, RNC clash over using his name in fundraising
The American Rescue Plan contain key provisions to help people out.
Biden ready to sign COVID-19 relief bill upon passage
The massive coronavirus relief plan making its way to President Joe Biden’s desk includes a...
Child tax credit expansion payments set up showdown with GOP
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security