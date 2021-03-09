Advertisement

Trial underway for Des Moines Register reporter arrested during protest

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The trial is now underway for a Des Moines Register reporter arrested while covering George Floyd protests in 2020.

Andrea Sahouri is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

KCCI reports the prosecution accused her of not wearing press credentials, but Sahouri said she made it clear she is a member of the press.

Yesterday, the officer who arrested her testified about what he saw and did.

Officer Luke Wilson described chaos, vandalism, and rocks and water bottles being thrown at police.

He said he deployed pepper spray to disperse a crowd and saw an individual who he now knows as Andrea Sahouri who did not leave the area.

“Honestly, I wanted the fogger to disperse the crowd,” Wilson said. “Once she didn’t leave, I’m kind of required due to the fact I used pepper spray to effect an arrest. So, I will arrest this individual still not knowing who she was. I proceeded over to her and grabbed a hold of her.”

Officer Wilson’s body camera was not on during the arrest. He said he assumed it was on and recording.

The trial could wrap up as soon as today.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday,...
Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash
FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds greets Iowa House Speaker Pat...
Gov. Reynolds signs election reform bill limiting length of absentee, election day voting

Latest News

69-year-old Patrick Swift got his first colonoscopy this past summer when a cancerous tumor was...
During Colon Cancer Awareness Month survivor shares his story
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Trump, RNC clash over using his name in fundraising
The trial is now underway for a Des Moines Register reporter arrested while covering George...
Trial underway for Des Moines Register reporter arrested during protest