Trial underway for Des Moines Register reporter arrested during protest

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The trial is now underway for a Des Moines Register reporter arrested while covering George Floyd protests in 2020.

Andrea Sahouri is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

KCCI reports the prosecution accused her of not wearing press credentials, but Sahouri said she made it clear she is a member of the press.

Yesterday, the officer who arrested her testified about what he saw and did.

Officer Luke Wilson described chaos, vandalism, and rocks and water bottles being thrown at police.

He said he deployed pepper spray to disperse a crowd and saw an individual who he now knows as Andrea Sahouri who did not leave the area.

“Honestly, I wanted the fogger to disperse the crowd,” Wilson said. “Once she didn’t leave, I’m kind of required due to the fact I used pepper spray to effect an arrest. So, I will arrest this individual still not knowing who she was. I proceeded over to her and grabbed a hold of her.”

Officer Wilson’s body camera was not on during the arrest. He said he assumed it was on and recording.

The trial could wrap up as soon as today.

