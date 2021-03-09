Advertisement

Spring-like feel continues

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday’s weather with warm and dry conditions. After morning lows in the 40s, highs rise to the 60s and 70s across eastern Iowa. Low pressure moves close to the state by Wednesday morning bringing a round of scattered showers. This is followed by an evening cold front generating showers and storms. Behind these systems look for more seasonable temperatures through next week.

