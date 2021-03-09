Advertisement

People 64-years-old and under with a medical condition are eligible to get a COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health expects around 1 million Iowans to be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. But, many counties will not vaccinate people 64-years-old and younger with a risk condition that makes a severe case of COVID-19 more likely.

IDPH made the announcement on Thursday night that those 64-years-old with medical conditions with increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 could start to sign up for the vaccine. On Friday, multiple counties expressed their concerns over the expansion and an eight-minute warning from the state before the announcement was made.

Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit also learned on Friday around 12 of 99 counties were done vaccinating their population 65 and over. The Iowa Department of Public Health has not released the names of those counties. But, KCCI reported Polk was one of those counties.

Johnson County is not one of those counties beginning to vaccinate the next group. Randy McDonough, who is a co-owner of Towncrest Pharmacy, said he has not seen an increase in phone calls. But, expects to see more calls once the expansion occurs in the county. He said he believes it will happen in a few weeks.

“It hasn’t gone off the hook with a lot of phone calls,” McDonough said. “Which we think be will happening within the next week or two. Then we’ll see a lot of phone calls.”

