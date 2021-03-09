Advertisement

Organizers, host towns confirm 2021 RAGBRAI a go

RAGBRAI 2019 (KCRG)
RAGBRAI 2019 (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A decades-long bike ride tradition in Iowa is going to return in 2021, according to organizers of the event.

Officials with RAGBRAI said that its planned 2021 ride is a go after working with overnight host cities along the route. The group said that it had developed plans with those cities for a “safe and healthy ride” following a year where the event had to be canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Further details on what steps organizers will take to limit the spread of COVID-19 have not yet been announced.

The ride’s route and host cities had previously been announced by organizers.

“Our towns and host communities have been instrumental in getting us to today,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said, in a statement. “We have five months of planning still and together we’ll finally have the 48th RAGBRAI. We couldn’t be more excited to work with them to bring this great Iowa tradition back in July.”

The west-to-east ride runs from July 25 to July 31, from Le Mars to Clinton. Riders will stay overnight in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, and DeWitt.

Registration can be completed online and is open for weeklong riders until April 1.

