One hurt in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

A car crash.
A car crash.(AP Images)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in rural Linn County on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:58 a.m, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lewis Bottoms Road and McClintock Road, located near the entrance to Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area. Deputies believe that a vehicle was driving northbound and lost control, rolling over once entering the ditch on the east side of Lewis Bottoms Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Officials described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

The Iowa State Patrol, Linn County Rescue, Palo Fire Department, and Hiawatha Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

