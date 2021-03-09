Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwein man was arrested on March 4 after officials say he dropped an infant and punched him causing serious injuries.

In a criminal complaint, officials said the child had skull and rib fractures, retinal hemorrhages and multiple bruises.

Officials said 26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith admitted that on the evening of January 31 and the morning of February 1, he dropped the infant on a futon and punched him in the head with a closed fist.

Smith faces charges of willful injury with serious injuries.

