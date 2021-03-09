Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center ending COVID 19 Convalescent donations due to decrease in demand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center first started COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations last April, they saw an outpouring of people who had recovered from the virus wanting to give back.

Since then, they’ve seen more than 2,500 donors.

“It’s really been so exciting to hear everybody’s story and why they are wanting to help people in this way. The program was so successful we saw, at the height of usage at our hospitals, hundreds of CCP units requested at our service hospitals every week,” Lisa Sparrow, the center’s donor relations manager, said.

However, the past few weeks showed a drop as hospitals have only been requesting about 50 units per week, leading them to a decision to end the program later this month.

“Comparing the supply we have, and the demand that is predicted we believe we have enough supply to last the hospitals that need it about 6 months,” Sparrow said.

Currently, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids and zero in the intensive care unit. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has 13 coronavirus patients, with three of them in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids also said the number of critically ill patients continues to be lower.

Now, they’re focusing on getting more donors to give blood. They can’t hold blood drives during the pandemic, but the need is still there. They’ve ended walk-ins but are urging people to make appointments.

“It’s really been a crazy year. We have definitely learned things,” Sparrow said. “We’ve really learned our blood donors want to help people in any way they can, so its been so moving.”

Donors currently with appointments to donate before March 26 should keep their appointments. Sparrow said if they see an increase in demand, they will be ready for donors.

