Mild & windy today, rain moves in late tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild weather continues this afternoon as highs will range from the mid to upper 60s to the low 70s and record highs could be tied or broken today.

Partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, but winds will be gusty from the south. If you’re traveling on any east-west roadways, you will notice those wind gusts when driving.

Overnight, temperatures won’t fall too much, in the 50s as cloud cover builds in ahead of our next system. This will bring the chance of rain and storms late tonight through tomorrow. Rainfall totals look to be between a quarter and a half an inch, which keeps flooding risk low. Highs tomorrow stay in the 60s before dropping into the 40s and 50s the rest of this week and into the weekend. Weather stays quiet through Saturday before another system moves through on Sunday.

