Marion Independent Schools delay new mascot decision

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District will wait until next month to make a decision about a new team name and mascot.

Board members voted to table the discussion until a meeting on April 12.

The district announced it had approved a change to the “Marion Mavericks” on February 22. The new name was meant to replace the Marion Indians mascot. Following the announcement, the district says it was brought to their attention that the origin of the term Maverick is from Samuel A. Maverick, an early 1800s Texas rancher and slave owner.

District administrators recommended the Board not adopt the name and pursue new options.

