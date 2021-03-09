Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble for any hard feelings caused by the retirement of star player Luka Garza’s number.

Garza recently broke the career scoring record held by Marble and is the two-time Big Ten player of the year. Iowa announced after Sunday’s home win against Wisconsin that no one in the basketball program would wear Garza’s No. 55 after this season.

Marble led Iowa to an NCAA regional final in 1987 and to the Sweet 16 the next year. His No. 23 has not been retired.

Marble’s son, Devyn, who also had a successful career for the Hawkeyes, posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon that he would “never watch another Iowa game in my life with the amount of disrespect that school has shown me and my family.”

I’ll never watch another iowa game in my life with the amount of disrespect that school has shown me and my family. Love the fans but I’m in no way affiliated or connected to the university. https://t.co/8ylZg0iK4U — Devyn Marble (@DevMarble) March 9, 2021

