Jury convicts Fayette County man in 2018 murder of infant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Fayette County has convicted a man of murder and another charge in the 2018 death of an infant.

Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Westgate, received the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon for first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Four-week-old Holten Smith was hospitalized in Sumner on April 29, 2018, with the child’s caretakers, including Hettinger, saying that he had been suffering from seizures. Smith was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died on May 27, 2018.

The initial criminal complaint for murder against Hettinger said that doctors at UIHC identified that Smith had brain bleeding. An autopsy conducted the day after Smith died found 36 rib fractures, which doctors said were consistent with those caused by inflicted trauma.

Hettinger faces a mandatory life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction and up to 50 years for the child endangerment conviction. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

