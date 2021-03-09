Jefferson wrestling assistant coach takes part in 4x4x48 challenge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday night at 10 p.m. Jefferson wrestling assistant coach Riley Welsh went out for a run. It wasn’t just an ordinary run. It was the first of many he would do over the weekend. Welsh participated in The 4x4x48 Challenge, which is put on by David Goggins.

Participants from all over the world started running on Friday at 8 p.m. PT, the moment Goggins started his run. The rules are everyone had to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

“Coaching in high school, we always preach to the athletes that your body will go so much farther than your mind will allow it to or that your mind will think it can,” Welsh said. “I’m always preaching to them and now it’s to the point where I am putting that to the test.”

It was a grueling 48 miles, but Welsh had a ton of support from family and friends throughout the entire challenge.

“This is so much bigger than myself,” he said.

