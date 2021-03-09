Iowa surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reports 902,070 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 286,590 people in Iowa have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state on Tuesday also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 513 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reports a total of 340,207 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19, and a total of 5,574 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,992 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 582 of the reported deaths.

A total of 178 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 28 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 33 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,853 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,580,961 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18 percent.

