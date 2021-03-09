Advertisement

Iowa nonprofit to host food box giveaway, calls for volunteers

Together We Achieve
Together We Achieve(Together We Achieve)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Together We Achieve is calling for volunteers for its 12k in 2021 program.

The food box giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27 at Hawkeye Downs, located at 4400 6th Street SW.

The event will be first-come, first-serve, but the nonprofit said it will provide 12,000 food boxes throughout the community.

Volunteers can help by either placing food boxes into vehicles, or assisting with traffic control, or driving trucks to haul pallets and crates during the event.

The nonprofit said it will be maintaining pandemic precautions like requiring masks, practicing social distance and asking people to wait in their cars for food to be brought to them.

Anyone interested can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday,...
Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash
FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds greets Iowa House Speaker Pat...
Gov. Reynolds signs election reform bill limiting length of absentee, election day voting

Latest News

33-year-old Jesse Allen Irish was arrested on March 4 on felony drug charges.
Fayette County man wanted on felony drug charges arrested
The Five Flags Center in Dubuque canceled all shows in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Photo:...
Dubuque Five Flags Center to host arena concert for first time in a year
After more than a year, Dubuque’s Five Flags Center will host its first arena concert.
Dubuque Five Flags Center to host arena concert for first time in a year
MedCerts and Goodwill of the Heartland are working to help 45 people get certified for...
MedCerts and Goodwill team to provide new career training during pandemic