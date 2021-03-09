Iowa nonprofit to host food box giveaway, calls for volunteers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Together We Achieve is calling for volunteers for its 12k in 2021 program.

The food box giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27 at Hawkeye Downs, located at 4400 6th Street SW.

The event will be first-come, first-serve, but the nonprofit said it will provide 12,000 food boxes throughout the community.

Volunteers can help by either placing food boxes into vehicles, or assisting with traffic control, or driving trucks to haul pallets and crates during the event.

The nonprofit said it will be maintaining pandemic precautions like requiring masks, practicing social distance and asking people to wait in their cars for food to be brought to them.

Anyone interested can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.