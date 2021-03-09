Advertisement

Iowa election head recognizes postal service for election mail handling in 2020

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presents the National Association of Secretaries of State...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presents the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award to the United States Postal Service Hawkeye District on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Secretary of State's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The workers for the United States Postal Service were given an award by the Iowa Secretary of State on Tuesday for handling millions of pieces of election mail during the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Sec. Paul Pate gave the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award to the USPS’ Hawkeye District, which covers most of Iowa. Pate cited the postal workers for its role in delivering nearly five million pieces of election mail.

“The Hawkeye District is consistently rated one of the best in nation and they showed us why they deserve that distinction in 2020,” Pate said, in a statement. “The Postal Service stepped up and helped ensure we had a clean, smooth election in Iowa. They deserve our gratitude and I’m thrilled to honor them with a NASS Medallion Award.”

The secretary’s office said that in addition to the mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms ahead of the June primaries and November general election, voter guides and mailings to unregistered voters were also sent out over the course of the year.

“The Postal Service has an outstanding partnership with the Iowa Secretary of State and the local election officials throughout Iowa. I am extremely proud of the 8,000 postal employees throughout the state who remained vigilant in their mission to ‘bind the nation together’ and deliver absentee ballots and election mail to our customers,” Jim Herrmann, USPS Hawkeye District manager, said, in a statement.

The ceremony was held in Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday,...
Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case

Latest News

RAGBRAI 2019 (KCRG)
Organizers, host towns confirm 2021 RAGBRAI a go
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Jury convicts Fayette County man in 2018 murder of infant
Iowa City Community School District.
Iowa City Community School District pauses social studies for 3-5 grade to look at cultural inclusiveness of material
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast