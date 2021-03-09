Iowa election head recognizes postal service for election mail handling in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The workers for the United States Postal Service were given an award by the Iowa Secretary of State on Tuesday for handling millions of pieces of election mail during the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Sec. Paul Pate gave the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award to the USPS’ Hawkeye District, which covers most of Iowa. Pate cited the postal workers for its role in delivering nearly five million pieces of election mail.

“The Hawkeye District is consistently rated one of the best in nation and they showed us why they deserve that distinction in 2020,” Pate said, in a statement. “The Postal Service stepped up and helped ensure we had a clean, smooth election in Iowa. They deserve our gratitude and I’m thrilled to honor them with a NASS Medallion Award.”

The secretary’s office said that in addition to the mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms ahead of the June primaries and November general election, voter guides and mailings to unregistered voters were also sent out over the course of the year.

“The Postal Service has an outstanding partnership with the Iowa Secretary of State and the local election officials throughout Iowa. I am extremely proud of the 8,000 postal employees throughout the state who remained vigilant in their mission to ‘bind the nation together’ and deliver absentee ballots and election mail to our customers,” Jim Herrmann, USPS Hawkeye District manager, said, in a statement.

The ceremony was held in Des Moines.

