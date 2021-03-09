Iowa City Community School District pauses social studies for 3-5 grade to look at cultural inclusiveness of material

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Community School District has paused social studies lessons for 3-5 graders to review the material for cultural inclusiveness.

In a statement the District wrote, “We are pausing the teaching of social studies in grades 3, 4, and 5 for a few weeks while we identify instructional resources that are culturally inclusive of all of our students. It is our intent that social studies instruction in these grades will resume shortly. Teachers are encouraged to focus on Science and Health during this time so that more time can be devoted to Social Studies later in the school year. Social studies is also in the process of conducting a comprehensive review of its curriculum as part of the District’s curriculum review cycle. One aspect of that review will be the selection and implementation of new social studies materials K-6 for the 2021-2022 school year.”

One 5th grade parent told TV-9 he is frustrated with the lack of transparency because parents were not informed of the change. Christian Prochaska says it wasn’t until his child’s parent teacher conference he found out social studies was no longer being taught, at that time the subject had already been paused for a couple weeks.

“The opportunity for parents to understand that their students weren’t going to be taught those subjects would have been nice for parents to know as well as a plan for what’s going to be implemented going forward,” Prochaska told us.

With less than a trimester left to go, Prochaska is wondering why this change happened so suddenly.

“I think with the kids going through everything that they’ve gone through this year and then kind of abruptly towards the end of the school year we decide to pull that curriculum without a plan going forward at least relayed to the parents,” he added.

Documents on the District website show the social studies topics normally taught include discussions on “Community and Beyond” in 3rd grade. For example, “Identify the impact of culture as it relates to living in a community.” Fourth grade content is titled, “Regions of the United States.” For example, “Identify the impact of culture as it relates to the different regions of the United States.” In 5th grade the topic is “US History (exploration through westward movement) and Iowa History.”

The district declined to comment on exactly what part of the curriculum is being reviewed at each grade level or what they plan to replace it with, they said they will not be commenting further until their review process is complete.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.