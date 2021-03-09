Hawkeyes crown 4 Big Ten champions, claim team title for 2nd straight year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (KCRG) - There was no rust from the Iowa wrestling team in the Big Ten Tournament this weekend, despite not competing for a month because of COVID-19. The Hawkeyes ended up with four conference champions: Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174).

For Lee, it was his second consecutive title and Marinelli became the first Hawkeye to win three consecutive Big Ten titles since T.J. Williams (1999-2001).

The Hawkeyes also won the team title for the second consecutive year finishing with 159.5 points. Lee was also named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year and head coach Tom Brands was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

The NCAA Tournament begins on March 18.

