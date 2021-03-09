Advertisement

Hawkeyes crown 4 Big Ten champions, claim team title for 2nd straight year

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over...
FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia's Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. The Iowa wrestling team looks to take care of unfinished business this season. The Hawkeyes were the overwhelming favorites to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which was canceled because of the pandemic. They enter this season as the unanimous No. 1 team with Hodge Award winner Spencer Lee and eight other returning All-Americans. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (KCRG) - There was no rust from the Iowa wrestling team in the Big Ten Tournament this weekend, despite not competing for a month because of COVID-19. The Hawkeyes ended up with four conference champions: Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174).

For Lee, it was his second consecutive title and Marinelli became the first Hawkeye to win three consecutive Big Ten titles since T.J. Williams (1999-2001).

The Hawkeyes also won the team title for the second consecutive year finishing with 159.5 points. Lee was also named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year and head coach Tom Brands was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

The NCAA Tournament begins on March 18.

