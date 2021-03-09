Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten for the second year in a row and Michigan’s Juwan Howard is coach of the year.

Garza won a split vote with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu after being a unanimous pick in 2020.

Garza and Dosunmu were unanimous choices for spots on the AP’s All-Big Ten team in voting of 15 media members.

Joining Garza and Dosunmu on the first team are Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickson is newcomer of the year.

