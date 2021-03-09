Advertisement

FBI agents seeking information on pipe bomb found near Ankeny polling place

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information about a pipe bomb found at an Ankeny voting site earlier in March.

Police in Ankeny confirmed that they found the device on Tuesday, March 2 outside of a polling station at the Lakeside Center. The pipe bomb was “made safe” by law enforcement officials after a two-hour evacuation of the location.

The Omaha office of the bureau, through its Des Moines Resident Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that it had been received tips on residents in the Ankeny area hearing “sporadic, loud, explosive noises” which were described as “louder than a gunshot or firework.” These incidents had taken place over the previous year, the agency said.

Officials are seeking tips about the pipe bomb, or from any resident who heard similar loud noises. Anybody with information can email the Omaha office of the FBI, or call (402) 493-8688 and press 1 when prompted.

