Fayette County man wanted on felony drug charges arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in West Union responded to a report about a wanted suspect possibly being located at an apartment in the 100 Block of South Vine Street.

That’s where officials said they found 33-year-old Jesse Allen Irish, of West Union, hiding in a locked bathroom.

Irish was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Irish now also faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.

During their investigation, law enforcement determined that Irish also lost control of a vehicle on Highway 18 just east of Clermont on March 4 at around 11:30 p.m.

Irish was cited for not having a driver’s license, not having proof of insurance, failure to maintain control, and striking fixtures on a highway for that incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.