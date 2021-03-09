Advertisement

Dubuque man arrested and charged for sexual abuse of two minors

In a criminal complaint, officials said a woman reported having caught 44-year-old William...
In a criminal complaint, officials said a woman reported having caught 44-year-old William Stephenson in bed with her nine-year-old niece.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been arrested and is facing two charges of sexual abuse after officials say he sexually abused two children under the age of 10.

In a criminal complaint, officials said a woman reported having caught 44-year-old William Stephenson sexually abusing her nine-year-old niece at her Dubuque residence. After Stephenson left the residence, the child reportedly admitted that it had happened before.

Officials said the woman’s eight-year-old daughter then reported that it had happened to her as well.

The two children were later interviewed at a UnityPoint Health Child Protective Center in Hiawatha. The two reported more than three sex acts each having taken place over the course of a year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles tend to the site of a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday,...
Cedar Rapids police: wrong way vehicle caused fatal crash on I-380 Sunday
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash
FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds greets Iowa House Speaker Pat...
Gov. Reynolds signs election reform bill limiting length of absentee, election day voting

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeye Luka Garza has a new honor this morning.
Garza named National Player of the Year, first team All-American
Surging crude oil prices and low refinery utilization are causing gas prices to keep climbing.
Winter storm, crude oil cause gas prices to rise
Obesity significantly increases the risk for hospitalizations or death due to COVID-19.
Study: Obesity increases risk for hospitalization or death due to COVID-19
A man faces charges after court documents show he admitted to dropping a two-month-old on a...
Oelwein man faces charges after dropping and punching an infant