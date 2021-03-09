Dubuque man arrested and charged for sexual abuse of two minors

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been arrested and is facing two charges of sexual abuse after officials say he sexually abused two children under the age of 10.

In a criminal complaint, officials said a woman reported having caught 44-year-old William Stephenson sexually abusing her nine-year-old niece at her Dubuque residence. After Stephenson left the residence, the child reportedly admitted that it had happened before.

Officials said the woman’s eight-year-old daughter then reported that it had happened to her as well.

The two children were later interviewed at a UnityPoint Health Child Protective Center in Hiawatha. The two reported more than three sex acts each having taken place over the course of a year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.