Dubuque Five Flags Center to host arena concert for first time in a year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After more than a year, Dubuque’s Five Flags Center will host its first arena concert.

The center says country music star Lee Brice will play Saturday night.

The last time the center held a large event was on March 10, 2020.

Ticket sales for the performance are capped at 50 percent to help with social distancing.

Dubuque’s mask ordinance will be enforced.

