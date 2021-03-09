Advertisement

Civil rights advocacy group files lawsuit over new election reform bill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa civil rights advocacy group on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging a new election reform bill.

On Monday, Gov. Reynolds signed Senate File 413, according to a statement released by her office, which made changes to the absentee voting process, voter list maintenance activities, and limited the length of election day voting, among other changes.

Some of the changes the bill brings include cutting down the early voting period by 9 days, requiring most mail-in ballots to be received by the time polls close on election day, as well as requiring polls in all elections to be closed by 8:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m.

LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, of Iowa calls the bill a voter suppression law. Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias wrote in a tweet on behalf of LULAC that the law “creates an undue burden on the fundamental right to vote.”

The lawsuit says the bill is intended to combat voter fraud, but claims it has been “virtually nonexistent in Iowa.”

Democrats opposed the bill, saying it makes it harder for Iowans to vote. Meanwhile, republicans believe the bill is necessary for people to feel confident that elections are secure.

