Cedar Rapids makes hire for outside review of derecho response

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is working with a consulting service on an after-action report for the August derecho.

In the days following the storm, the city response took on criticism that the initial response did not meet the magnitude of the disaster. The goal is to determine what the city was not prepared for, what was done well, what leaders learned, and new opportunities for growth

Atchison Consulting will develop the report. The company plans to use data as well as interviews with city staff, officials, partner groups, and others.

The review is expected to last 70 days with a final public report anticipated mid-summer 2021.

