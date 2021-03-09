Advertisement

Blood bank winding down COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As hospitalizations reach much lower levels of the pandemic, there is less of a need for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is phasing out donations by March 26. The center said the need for the plasma has dropped enough to implement a suspension of the program. Appointments already scheduled ahead of March 26 will still go on, but new appointments will not be made.

Since April of last year when the center first starting working with donors who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the center has collected 6,600 units from more than 2,500 donors.

Officials with the organization said that they still need donors for other products and encourage people to still sign up to donate blood or platelets.

