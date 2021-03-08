Advertisement

West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to lack of staff

The District says the lack of staffing is a result of staff members experiencing side effects from their 2nd round of COVID vaccines.
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition of a small town in Iowa with the needs and amenities of 2019.(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Classes at West Liberty schools are canceled on Monday due to a lack of staff, including all virtual learning.

A District official told KCRG-TV9 the lack of staffing is due to many staff members experiencing side effects from their 2nd round of COVID vaccine administered on Saturday. The District was able to partner with Muscatine County Public Health to administer the vaccines over the weekend.

The District plans to be back in school on Tuesday, March 9th when staff members are feeling better.

The announcement was made on the West Liberty Community School District website and Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Activities and practices will continue as planned, including the High School band and choir concert. Students asked to watch for communication from their director or coach.

No breakfast or lunch will be served.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact school administrators.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
Iowa Senate bill could alter decades old bottle deposit law
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
County health departments say Governor is changing vaccine with little notice
County health departments say Governor Reynolds is changing vaccine with little notice

Latest News

Rehabilitated geese released in Iowa City
Rehabilitated geese return to Iowa City after treatment for mysterious illness
Garza's jersey number to be retired
Garza's jersey number to be retired
Hawkeyes edge past Wisconsin in final game of the regular season
Hawkeyes edge past Wisconsin in final game of the regular season
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors looking for volunteers for various openings
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors looking for volunteers for various openings