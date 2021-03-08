Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa to return to greater in-person capacity on campus this fall

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa said it plans to allow a higher level of in-person capacity this fall for classrooms, dining centers and common spaces.

In a letter to the campus, UNI President Mark A. Nook said some classroom safety measures will remain in place, but classroom capacity will be increased.

Additionally, the university said it has already begun holding in-person admissions visits, and retail dining and on-campus events will return.

UNI is currently offering about 70 percent of its classes in-person for the spring semester.

The university expects to offer about 10-15 percent of its courses online.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

Latest News

More people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than people who have had the...
CDC provides new guidelines for people fully vaccinated
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
211 Iowa Vaccine Navigators to begin helping those 65 and older with COVID-19 vaccination scheduling
Iowa reports one more COVID-19 death, 150 more cases Monday