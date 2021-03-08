Univ. of Northern Iowa to return to greater in-person capacity on campus this fall

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa said it plans to allow a higher level of in-person capacity this fall for classrooms, dining centers and common spaces.

In a letter to the campus, UNI President Mark A. Nook said some classroom safety measures will remain in place, but classroom capacity will be increased.

Additionally, the university said it has already begun holding in-person admissions visits, and retail dining and on-campus events will return.

UNI is currently offering about 70 percent of its classes in-person for the spring semester.

The university expects to offer about 10-15 percent of its courses online.

