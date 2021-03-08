Advertisement

Underperforming Stoney Point YMCA sold to Antioch Christian Church

The church will start raising money in the Fall for renovations and plans to open the Stoney Point location in spring of next year.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Antioch Christian Church will buy the YMCA Stoney Point location. The YMCA put up its Stoney Point location in October after revenue losses this past year from the pandemic and derecho.

Cedar Rapids YMCA CEO, Bob Carlson, said the revenue to keep it open just wasn’t there anymore.

Carlson said the YMCA organization is happy the church is taking over the location, and he hopes to work with the church to keep offering some programs.

He says they’re hoping to preserve as many employees from the Stoney Point location as possible, and they’re happy the church will be able to utilize the field space the Stoney Point YMCA offers for youth programs.

“They’re able to use the facility, and it just does not turn into houses or something of that nature there. And then the field space can be used for programming, for children, and all those things that are very important on that side of town,” Carlson said.

With a 45% loss on operations in 2020, Carlson said it will take the YMCA years to come back. For now, he says the organization will rely on its downtown and new location in Marion.

Pastor Greg Johnson with Antioch Christian Church said being a multi-site church they’re always on the lookout for new locations and the Stoney Point YMCA fit what they were looking for. Johnson said the pandemic hasn’t slowed down the church, which has added 1,000 people in one year.

He said they plan to convert the swimming pool area at the Y to a space that seats more than 300 people with a stage. Johnson said the large parking lot and lobby was also appealing during the purchase.

The plan is to make it look a lot like their Marion location.

“So virtually everything we do on the Marion campus or Oelwein campus will be done there. So it will be a huge option for all the people in that area, it should work out really well,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they don’t have an exact cost for the renovations yet, but he estimates it will be around $1.2 to $1.5 million dollars.

He said they are planning to partner with the Y to continue offering sports and activities at the Stoney Point location and there was a lot of excitement in the congregation when he announced the purchase.

Pastor Johnson said the church will start raising money in the Fall for renovations and plan to open the Stoney Point location in spring of next year.

