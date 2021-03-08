Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash

AMISH, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a crash in rural Johnson County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 540th Street SW and County Road W38. Deputies believe that a semi-truck was attempting to pull a construction vehicle from the ditch on the east side of County Road W38, but was unable to do so on its first attempt. It then moved to the opposite side, stretching a tow cable across the road.

Deputies said that a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north on County Road W38 and struck the tow cable, causing the pickup to bounce into the ditch and collide with the construction equipment.

The driver of the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare air ambulance. A minor passenger in the pickup was also injured and was taken to UIHC via ambulance. The construction vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The Wellman Fire Department and other agencies assisted in the emergency response.

