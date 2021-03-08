Advertisement

Tom Brady rookie card goes for record $1.32 million

A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.
A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.(Source: PWCC Marketplace, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – A Tom Brady rookie card just sold for more than $1.3 million, making it the most expensive trading card in the history of football.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is one of only 100 cards in the world, according to PWCC Marketplace, the auction house that sold it.

Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park bought the card.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady.,” Park said. “Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT (greatest of all time) in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

In January, another of Brady’s rookie cards was auctioned on eBay for more than half a million dollars.

