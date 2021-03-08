Advertisement

Supreme Court declines to hear Trump’s challenge to Wisconsin election results

The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's...
The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's election results.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers challenging election results in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court previously ruled against their claims that the election was fraudulent.

Trump had claimed Wisconsin’s elections commission implemented illegal absentee voting drop boxes and compelled poll workers to improperly correct absentee ballot witness certificates.

The Supreme Court appeal represents the last court petition brought by Trump’s lawyers, but there are still lingering suits on the election brought by other parties.

In one of them, a federal judge in Washington on Friday asked a court committee to consider reprimanding the lawyer for two Wisconsin lawmakers for filling a meritless case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

Latest News

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday
A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.
Tom Brady rookie card goes for record $1.32 million