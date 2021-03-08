Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he assaulted someone with a hammer.

Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury. Both charges are a Class D felony, each punishable by five years in prison.

Court records show he posted $10,000 through a bail bond company and was released after nearly four hours in custody.

He will make an initial court appearance Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, Davenport police responded to a home in the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road for an assault with a hammer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said Miller and the alleged victim argued at the front door.

Miller was pushed back into the home by his wife, who then shut and locked the front door. After the front door closed, Miller grabbed a hammer and ran out the back door of the home, chased the alleged victim and hit the person on the head multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim suffered two lacerations on his head that required six staples, according to the affidavit.

