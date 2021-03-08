Advertisement

NOAA: 7th coldest February on record for Iowa

Snow falling on the Waverly CityCam on February 11, 2021.
Snow falling on the Waverly CityCam on February 11, 2021.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, NOAA, announced on Monday that February 2021 was one of the coldest in 30 years across the United States and ranked in the top-10 coldest for Iowa.

According to NOAA, the average temperature for February across the country was 30.6° this year, which was 3.2° below the normal. This puts last month at the 19th coldest February in 127 years, since records have been kept and coldest February since 1989.

NOAA added that February 2021 was in the top-10 coldest for states like Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and here in Iowa. Iowa came in at the 7th coldest February on record. Texas and Illinois came in at the 11th coldest on record.

Statewide Average Temperature Ranks for February 2021.
Statewide Average Temperature Ranks for February 2021.(NOAA)

NOAA said with preliminary data, 62 all-time daily record low temperatures were broken between February 11-16, and 69 all-time daily coldest high temperatures were broken between February 15-16. In eastern Iowa, we saw the coldest high temperature on record for Valentine’s Day in many locations.

Eastern Iowa was cold during the month of February with an average temperature range of 23-26° across the area. The average temperature in Cedar Rapids in February was 10.4°, which was 14° below normal; Dubuque’s average temperature was 11°, which was 12.7° below normal; Iowa City’s average temperature was at 14.4°, which was 11.9° below normal; and Waterloo had an average temperature of 10.6°, which was 12.8° below normal.

The United States also saw the highest daily value for snow cover since October of 2003. On February 16, 2021, snow covered 73.2% of the country.

