Nice weather keeps rolling, some rain possible by Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild temperatures will continue this week and highs today will push well into the 60s over much of eastern Iowa. From Iowa City and points southwest, we may wind up close to 70 in a few spots. Tomorrow, a gusty southwest wind returns to the area which should push highs in the 65-72 range. By Wednesday, we still expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes through. These may linger into Thursday as well. At this time, a widespread heavy rain is not expected so there is no flooding concern. In addition, reports are coming in that the ground is beginning to fully thaw as well, which would help absorb any rainfall. Plan on cooler temperatures by Friday into the weekend.

