Mild today, rain and storms move in mid-week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many areas jump up into the 60s this afternoon and areas south of I-80 could take a run at 70 degrees today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Overnight, temperatures stay mild in the low 40s. Winds will start to increase tomorrow, as gusts could be up to 40mph from the southwest. Highs, once again, will be in the 60s.

A pattern change comes Wednesday morning as our next system pushes through the area bringing rain and thunderstorms to eastern Iowa. The back half of the system will bring another round of rain on Thursday. Widespread heavy rain is not expected right now, so there is no flooding concern. In addition, reports are coming in that the ground is beginning to fully thaw as well, which would help absorb any rainfall. Highs will then be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

