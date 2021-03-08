Advertisement

Mild today, rain and storms move in mid-week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many areas jump up into the 60s this afternoon and areas south of I-80 could take a run at 70 degrees today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Overnight, temperatures stay mild in the low 40s. Winds will start to increase tomorrow, as gusts could be up to 40mph from the southwest. Highs, once again, will be in the 60s.

A pattern change comes Wednesday morning as our next system pushes through the area bringing rain and thunderstorms to eastern Iowa. The back half of the system will bring another round of rain on Thursday. Widespread heavy rain is not expected right now, so there is no flooding concern. In addition, reports are coming in that the ground is beginning to fully thaw as well, which would help absorb any rainfall. Highs will then be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

Latest News

Snow falling on the Waverly CityCam on February 11, 2021.
NOAA: 7th coldest February on record for Iowa
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Nice weather keeps rolling, some rain possible by Wednesday
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast