Meskwaki Police seeking information about phone numbers in missing woman case

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in eastern Iowa’s only Native American settlement are seeking additional information in regards to a missing person case dating to 2015.

Rita Papakee was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel near Tama on January 16, 2015, and has not been heard from since. Searches in the surrounding area turned up no clues on where she might be, and no credible information has been given to officials about the circumstances of her disappearance.

A post to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department’s Facebook page said that they are now asking for information on who owned or was associated with two specific phone numbers. The numbers, (641) 481-6004 and (641) 351-0188, could be related to the case, though police did not specify in what way.

Rita Papakee Missing Person Update - Please HELP and SHARE! Here’s your chance to assist with the Rita Papakee case!... Posted by Meskwaki Nation Police Department - Iowa on Friday, March 5, 2021

Papakee is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing between 145 and 170 pounds at the time of her disappearance, had brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in relation to this case, they are asked to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department at (641) 484-4844. People can also text or call their anonymous tip line at (641) 481-6002.

A reward of $75,000 is available for information leading to the finding of Papakee.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.