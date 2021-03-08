Advertisement

Meskwaki Police seeking information about phone numbers in missing woman case

(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)
(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in eastern Iowa’s only Native American settlement are seeking additional information in regards to a missing person case dating to 2015.

Rita Papakee was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel near Tama on January 16, 2015, and has not been heard from since. Searches in the surrounding area turned up no clues on where she might be, and no credible information has been given to officials about the circumstances of her disappearance.

A post to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department’s Facebook page said that they are now asking for information on who owned or was associated with two specific phone numbers. The numbers, (641) 481-6004 and (641) 351-0188, could be related to the case, though police did not specify in what way.

Rita Papakee Missing Person Update - Please HELP and SHARE! Here’s your chance to assist with the Rita Papakee case!...

Posted by Meskwaki Nation Police Department - Iowa on Friday, March 5, 2021

Papakee is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing between 145 and 170 pounds at the time of her disappearance, had brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in relation to this case, they are asked to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department at (641) 484-4844. People can also text or call their anonymous tip line at (641) 481-6002.

A reward of $75,000 is available for information leading to the finding of Papakee.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash along Interstate 380 northbound on Sunday, Mar. 7,...
One person killed, three hospitalized in Interstate 380 crash
West Liberty is a town of 3,700 is Muscatine County that is constantly balancing the tradition...
West Liberty cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
Virus infections continue to be reported as hospitalizations trickle downward
(file photo)
Dubuque Archbishop releases statement on abortion tissue used to develop Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The driver of a stolen car was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle after...
Driver of stolen car sent to hospital after police chase

Latest News

Goodwill of the Heartland teams with MedCerts to help 45 people work towards new careers during...
Goodwill of the Heartland teams with MedCerts to help 45 people work towards new careers during pandemic
The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired on southwest side
FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds greets Iowa House Speaker Pat...
Gov. Reynolds signs election reform bill limiting length of absentee, election day voting
A roadway crash.
Two hurt, including child, in rural Johnson County crash