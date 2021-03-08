Iowa Supreme Court order will allow previously convicted felons to serve as jurors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will restore the ability to serve on juries of Iowans who have served their sentence for a felony and had their voting rights restored.

The order, issued on February 19, interpreted Gov. Kim Reynolds’ executive order from August 2020 as extending to the ability to be a juror in the state. Reynolds’ order described the restoration of “the rights of citizenship, including that of voting and qualification to hold public office.” The court’s opinion held that “citizenship rights” included jury service.

Until the order was issued, a juror could be dismissed for cause based on a prior felony conviction regardless of the circumstances. Now, if a convicted felon had their rights restored under the rules described in Reynolds order, they may no longer be dismissed for that reason.

The Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, which had previously describe the rule preventing a felon from serving as a juror as “unconstitutional and wrong policy” had advocated for the change in a February 4 meeting with Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen.

“We are very pleased that the NAACP’s combined grass roots and law reform advocacy have contributed to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 7 and the Supreme Court’s Supervisory Order.” Betty Andrews, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP state area president, said, in a statement. “The longstanding rule the Supervisory Order amended had a notable adverse racial impact on African Americans due to the substantial racial disparities in the Iowa criminal justice system.”

The change is effective immediately, but will not be considered permanent until reviewed by the legislative council.

