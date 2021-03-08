Iowa reports one more COVID-19 death, 150 more cases Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday announced one additional COVID-19 related death and 150 more positive cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reports a total of 339,694 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19, and a total of 5,559 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,983 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 576 of the reported deaths.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 892,815 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and 280,254 people in Iowa have fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 168 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 29 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 37 patients in the ICU and 7 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,113 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,578,108 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 13.5 percent.

The CDC on Monday announced updated guidance that says fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without masks and social distancing.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.